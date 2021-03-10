Left Menu

Mamata is an outsider in Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari

Branding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an outsider in Nandigram, BJP leader and her former protege Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday asserted that people duped by chit fund companies in the state would get back their money if the saffron party is voted to power.Accusing Banerjee of trying to divide communities on religious lines ahead of the assembly elections, Adhikari said the TMC supremo had incorrectly recited the Chandipath holy text here on Tuesday.The chit fund scam happened because of the TMC government and its leaders looted public money, he alleged.She Banerjee is an outsider in Nandigram.

PTI | Nandigram | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:39 IST
Mamata is an outsider in Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari

Branding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an outsider in Nandigram, BJP leader and her former protege Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday asserted that people duped by chit fund companies in the state would get back their money if the saffron party is voted to power.

Accusing Banerjee of trying to divide communities on religious lines ahead of the assembly elections, Adhikari said the TMC supremo had ''incorrectly'' recited the 'Chandipath' (holy text) here on Tuesday.

The chit fund scam happened because of the TMC government and its leaders ''looted public money'', he alleged.

''She (Banerjee) is an outsider in Nandigram. She does not even cast her vote here. I am not only the 'bhoomiputra' (son of the soil of Nandigram), but also a regular voter of the area.

''I have been with the people of this place for several years unlike Banerjee, who comes here only during polls,'' Adhikari said, while inaugurating his election office.

Nandigram Assembly constituency is set for a high- octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian army chiefs reiterate call for prime minister to step down - TASS

Armenias army leaders reiterated their call on Wednesday for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down hours after the government said the dismissal of a top army general at the center of a political crisis had come into force, TASS news ...

Co-operative Promotion Centre built with India's aid inaugurated in Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Wednesday inaugurated the Co-operative Promotion Centre in Lalitpur district, which was built with Indias financial assistance of Nepali Rupees of 35 million. According to an official statement, Namgya C. Kham...

Adidas, telecoms help European stocks eke out gains

Europes main index hovered near pre-pandemic highs on Wednesday, as a rise in shares of Adidas after an upbeat sales forecast and gains in telecoms stocks outweighed losses in mining and travel sectors.The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged...

It felt like going to war: Shubman Gill on Test debut in Australia

Fast-rising India batsman Shubman Gill says making his Test debut in Australia felt like going into a war and an important lesson that he came back with was never to rule someone out of a scenario.The 21-year-old was impressive during the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021