PM unable to make statement in LS on 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' due to ongoing disruptions: Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:33 IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to make a statement in Lok Sabha on 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence but was not able to do so due to the ongoing disruptions.

Modi will launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' from Gujarat on March 12 and also flag off a 21-day-long 'Dandi March' from Sabarmati Ashram.

''The prime minister wants to make a statement in the House but there is no consensus, although the Speaker has given permission. Whenever there is a consensus in the House, the prime minister will make a statement,'' Joshi said in Lok Sabha.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also chaired the meeting of floor leaders of all the parties to end the logjam in the House.

According to sources, all the parties agreed to it, except the Congress.

The Congress party continued disruptive tactics. They were requested for a second time to allow peaceful proceedings for just five minutes so that a statement can be given by the prime minister. They still did not relent, they added.

