Left Menu

Congress leader P C Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:41 IST
Congress leader P C Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit

In a blow to the Congress in poll bound Kerala, Senior leader P C Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party, alleging group interest in deciding party candidates for the assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Chacko said he will send his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups --''A'' group headed by Oommen Chandy and ''I'' group headed by Ramesh Chennithala.

The two groups have been active in the state unit of Congress since the period of veteran leader and late K Karunkaran and senior leader AK Antony.

While the A group was then headed by Antony, the I group was led by Karunakaran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Twitter restrictions will affect video, photo content - Ifax

A Russian move to slow down the speed of Twitter will affect video and photo content, and not text content, the Interfax news agency cited a communications watchdog official as saying on Wednesday.The official said the restriction, which wa...

Constable shot while chasing bike without numberplate

A Delhi Police constable on Wednesday suffered bullet injury while chasing two men in south Delhis Defence Colony area, officials said.The incident took place around 9 am, they said.According to police, constable Naveen of Defence Colony po...

Armenian army chiefs reiterate call for prime minister to step down - TASS

Armenias army leaders reiterated their call on Wednesday for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down hours after the government said the dismissal of a top army general at the center of a political crisis had come into force, TASS news ...

Co-operative Promotion Centre built with India's aid inaugurated in Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Wednesday inaugurated the Co-operative Promotion Centre in Lalitpur district, which was built with Indias financial assistance of Nepali Rupees of 35 million. According to an official statement, Namgya C. Kham...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021