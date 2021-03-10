Left Menu

Dhinakaran led AMMK releases first list of 15 candidates

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:44 IST
Dhinakaran led AMMK releases first list of 15 candidates
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, led by TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday released its first list of 15 candidates for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Former state Ministers, P Palaniappan, G Senthamizhan, and C Shanmugavelu would contest from Pappireddipatti, Saidapet and Madathukulam respectively, AMMK general secretary Dhinakaran said in a party release.

S Anbazhagan, and K Sugumar, both former MPs, have been fielded from Rasipuram and Pollachi segments respectively.

Several former MLAs have also been named in the first list of the AMMK.

Dhinakaran, nephew of late chief minister Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala, has decided to contest the elections despite his aunt announcing her decision to stay away from politics and urging her supporters to ensure the victory of the ruling AIADMK and defeat DMK in the polls.

The AMMK has entered into a tie-up with Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, alloting it three seats.

Tamil Nadu with 234 assembly constituencies will have a single-phase election on April 6 in which fronts led by arch-rivals AIADMK and DMK are the main contenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deepika Padukone, Borosil India head among WEF's new Young Global Leaders

Actor Deepika Padukone and several Indian citizens and India-origin persons on Wednesday joined the list of the Young Global Leaders YGLs compiled by the World Economic Forum.Announcing its 2021 class of YGLs, the WEF said these are the wor...

Razzaq wants India to play Pakistan before critics compare Kohli and Babar

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has said that players from his country should not be compared to Indian cricketers, adding that Pakistan has more talent. Razzaq also said that India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistans Babar Azam shou...

At least 2 Afghan Army soldiers wounded in Jalalabad blast

At least two Afghan National Army ANA soldiers were wounded in a blast in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday morning, TOLO News reported citing sources. According to the sources, the incident took place around 9 am local time in...

IndiGo, SpiceJet & GoAir had on-time performance of 93.7 pc, 76.9 pc and 72.8 pc in Jan: Puri

IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir had on-time performance OTP of 93.7 per cent, 76.9 per cent and 72.8 per cent, respectively, in January this year, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.IndiGos OTP was highest among the thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021