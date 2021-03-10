BJP will form govts in Bengal, Assam; pre-poll surveys not true: Jual Oram
Former minister and BJP leader Jual Oram has said that irrespective of pre-poll surveys conducted by media, the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form governments in Assam and West Bengal after the forthcoming Assembly elections.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:48 IST
Former minister and BJP leader Jual Oram has said that irrespective of pre-poll surveys conducted by media, the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form governments in Assam and West Bengal after the forthcoming Assembly elections. Reacting to a pre-poll survey and trends of the survey, the former Union Minister said that such surveys are not necessarily true.
"Such predictions might become true one or two times but I do not believe in such surveys. The BJP will form the government in Bengal. Because I belong to the state bordering Bengal. I have seen the atmosphere of Kharagpur, Midnapore I can say that the BJP government will come to power in the state," he said. Regarding Assam, the senior BJP leader said: "We are working very hard in both the states and our assessment is that in both of them, we will form our governments."
"I cannot say anything about the predictions of the survey. In the election, we are not paying attention to media projections but are working hard and focusing on work only. When the result will be counted on the last day then we will watch TV and read what the newspapers are writing," he added. (ANI)
