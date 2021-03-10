Left Menu

Mamata files nomination from Nandigram, exudes confidence of winning the seat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination for Nandigram assembly seat, where she will take on her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and exuded confidence of winning it saying she has never returned empty-handed from the land of anti-farm land acquisition movement.Accompanied by TMC president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office here after taking part in a 2-km roadshow.

PTI | Haldia | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:55 IST
Mamata files nomination from Nandigram, exudes confidence of winning the seat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination for Nandigram assembly seat, where she will take on her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and exuded confidence of winning it saying she has never returned empty-handed from the land of anti-farm land acquisition movement.

Accompanied by TMC president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office here after taking part in a 2-km roadshow. She offered prayers at a temple before filing her nomination, and at another after doing so.

''I am confident about my victory from the Nandigram assembly seat. I could have easily contested from Bhawanipur seat (which she represents).

''When I had visited Nandigram in January, there was no MLA from here as the sitting MLA had resigned. I looked at the faces of the common people and decided to contest from here,'' she said after filing her paper.

Deputy chairman of East Midnapore zilla parishad Sheikh Sufiyan has been appointed as Banerjee's election agent.

''I have never returned empty-handed from here.

Nandigram is not just a name, it is the name of a movement.

Bhulte pari sobar naam, bhulbo nako Nandigram (I can forget everyone's name, but can never forget Nandigram). That's the significance of this place for me,'' the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee said that she had made up her mind this time to contest either from the Singur or Nandigram - the cradles of the anti-farm land acquisition movement which had catapulted her to power in 2011.

''My feeling is very clear - no one can divide this place along religious lines. During the Nandigram movement all the communities had participated in it. Those who are lecturing now about its legacy were nowhere when violence was unleashed here. I was fighting alone,'' she said.

The fiesty TMC chief will contest from Nandigram for the first time after relinquishing her Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata.

She has rented a house in Nandigram and will campaign from there.

Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp.

Adhikari, who too filed his nomination paper for the seat on Wednesday, called her an ''outsider'' to Nandigram and himself a ''bhoomiputra'' (son of the soil).

He had won the Nandigram seat in the 2016 assembly poll, while another TMC candidate emerged victorious from the constituency in 2011.

Adhikari had quit TMC and resigned from the assembly late last year to join BJP following differences with the state's ruling party.

Both the leaders were prominent figures in the the anti-farm land acquisition movement in Nandigram in 2007 that had catapulted Banerjee to power in West Bengal in 2011 ending the 34-year-long rule of the Left Front.

The little known rural area, which had witnessed one of the bloodiest movements against the government's acquisition of cultivable land for industrialisation, had then changed the political landscape of the West Bengal.

Now after more than a decade of peace, Nandigram, home to 70 per cent Hindus and 30 per cent Muslims, is witnessing political and communal polarisation.

The Muslims are firmly behind TMC that has controlled the area for the last 15 years.

The constituency mainly comprises two blocks -- Nandigram I and Nandigram II -- with the first having 30 per minority population and the second almost 15 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Interim England boss Riise to take charge of Team GB at Tokyo Games

Interim England women coach Hege Riise will take charge of Britains womens team at this years Tokyo Olympics, the Football Association FA said on Wednesday.We could not have been more impressed with the impact that Hege and Rhian Wilkinson ...

'Not fair': Backlash against Thai tourism businesses seeking early vaccines

Phuket tourism businesses push for early vaccines Online petition faces social media backlash Thailand tourism numbers plunged 83 last year By Rina ChandranPHUKET, Thailand, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A year after Thailand clos...

Thai airport workers stage protest over labour conditions

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Hundreds of airport workers held a demonstration in the Thai capital Bangkok on Wednesday to dispute changes to their contracts that they say strips them of basic labour...

Deepika Padukone, Borosil India head among WEF's new Young Global Leaders

Actor Deepika Padukone and several Indian citizens and India-origin persons on Wednesday joined the list of the Young Global Leaders YGLs compiled by the World Economic Forum.Announcing its 2021 class of YGLs, the WEF said these are the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021