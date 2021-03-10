Left Menu

BJP leader booked for interfering with govt official’s duty: Police

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:56 IST
BJP leader booked for interfering with govt official’s duty: Police

A BJP leader was booked for allegedly interfering in the work of a government official and misbehaving with him, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered Tuesday against BJP leader Awadhesh Mishra and others on a complaint by Tehsildar Ganesh Prasad in this connection at Bindki police station, said its acting SHO Ashutosh Singh.

In his complaint, the tehsildar alleged that the BJP leader and his associates sought to put pressure on him to add names of people in the voter list for the panchayat elections, the SHO said.

Singh said the BJP leader’s wife Rekha Mishra too has lodged a counter-complaint against the tehsildar accusing him of misbehaving with her.

The police are also looking into her complaint, said the SHO.

While Awadhesh Mishra is the vice president of the BJP's Bundelkhand region Kisan Morcha, his wife is the secretary of the BJP nit of the Fatehpur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Interim England boss Riise to take charge of Team GB at Tokyo Games

Interim England women coach Hege Riise will take charge of Britains womens team at this years Tokyo Olympics, the Football Association FA said on Wednesday.We could not have been more impressed with the impact that Hege and Rhian Wilkinson ...

'Not fair': Backlash against Thai tourism businesses seeking early vaccines

Phuket tourism businesses push for early vaccines Online petition faces social media backlash Thailand tourism numbers plunged 83 last year By Rina ChandranPHUKET, Thailand, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A year after Thailand clos...

Thai airport workers stage protest over labour conditions

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Hundreds of airport workers held a demonstration in the Thai capital Bangkok on Wednesday to dispute changes to their contracts that they say strips them of basic labour...

Deepika Padukone, Borosil India head among WEF's new Young Global Leaders

Actor Deepika Padukone and several Indian citizens and India-origin persons on Wednesday joined the list of the Young Global Leaders YGLs compiled by the World Economic Forum.Announcing its 2021 class of YGLs, the WEF said these are the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021