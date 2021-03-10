4 BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session on Wednesday.

The BJP MLAs demanded a discussion on alleged corruption in the procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told them he will allow a discussion on the issue on Thursday, but they persisted with their demand to hold it on Wednesday itself.

Goel adjourned the House for 15 minutes at 3.15 pm. As the House reassembled, the lawmakers again raised the demand for a discussion on the issue on Wednesday, after which the speaker directed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijender Gupta to be marshalled out.

Subsequently, three other MLAs of the saffron party -- Mohan Singh Bisht, Jitendra Mahajan and OP Sharma -- were also marshalled out of the House.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly has eight BJP MLAs.

