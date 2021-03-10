Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as new Uttarakhand CM

Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as new Uttarakhand CMPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:42 IST
Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.
The oath of office was administered on Rawat by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan here in the presence of a host of dignitaries.
Rawat alone was sworn-in on Wednesday, which means the members of his Cabinet will be sworn-in later.
Rawat is currently the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency as well as a national secretary of the party.
He headed the Uttarakhand BJP unit from 2013-15.
Known as a simple and down-to-earth leader, Tirath Singh Rawat takes over the rein of power in Uttarakhand at a time when the BJP is preparing for the state Assembly polls due early next year.
