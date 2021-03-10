Russia's Lavrov says Yemen conflict needs to end, urges negotiations

Russia's Lavrov says Yemen conflict needs to end, urges negotiationsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:50 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the conflict in Yemen needed to end and that different sides needed to sit down at the negotiating table.
Lavrov made the comments at a news conference with his Saudi counterpart.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
