Tirath Singh Rawat brings with him vast administrative, organisational experience: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tirath Singh Rawat, who was sworn-in as the Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday, and said he brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience.
Modi expressed confidence that under Rawat's leadership, the state will continue to scale new heights of progress.
Rawat was chosen as the leader of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party earlier in the day at a meeting of the party MLAs.
A Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, he is considered a low-key leader, who has headed the party's state unit earlier, and was also a minister in a previous BJP government in Uttarakhand.
He takes over the rein of power in the state from Trivendra Singh Rawat, who served as the chief minister for almost four years but was replaced by the party leadership due to the growing complaints against his style of functioning by several MLAs and other leaders.
Congratulating the new chief minister, Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations to Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress.'' PTI KR RC
