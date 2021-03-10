Left Menu

J-K leaders greet Kashmiri Pandits on Mahashivratri

Jammu and Kashmir political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, extended their greetings to Kashmiri Pandits on the festival of Mahashivratri on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, extended their greetings to Kashmiri Pandits on the festival of Mahashivratri on Wednesday. Abdullah, who is also the National Conference (NC) vice-president, tweeted, ''Herath mubarak to Kashmiri Pandits everywhere. Have a blessed day.'' Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mufti also took to Twitter to extend wishes on the festival. ''Herath Mubarak and may all your prayers be answered. Kashmir misses your presence & is incomplete without you,'' she said. Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Altaf Bukhari, in a statement, said that Mahashivratri holds a ''special place'' in the history, culture and pluralistic ethos of the region.

''The fervour with which Mahashivratri is celebrated here is a testimony to the impeccable communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. I warmly greet our Hindu brethren, especially the Pandit Community, on this auspicious occasion. I pray that on this sacred occasion, may peace, prosperity and progress prevail in our region,'' he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir also conveyed greetings to Kashmiri Pandits.

