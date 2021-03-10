Criticism makes me better, says ML Khattar on Congress' no-confidence motion

"We know that we will not win the confidence of the Opposition but we will take this opportunity to win the confidence of the masses", said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday while replying to Congress' no-confidence motion against the BJP-led state government. Reciting a couplet by poet Bashir Badr, Khattar said, "Mukhalfat se meri shaksiyat sawarti hai, main dusmano ka bada aitram karta hun (Criticism makes my personality shine, I respect my enemies a lot)."

He also thanked the Opposition for providing him with an opportunity to recall the works done by his government in the last six years. Attacking the Opposition, especially Congress for "never showing the confidence in any development work done by the government", Khattar said, "The Opposition has been out of power for long that they are now seeing a mirage in the desert, but what they'll receive is just sand."

Earlier in the day, Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda moved a no-confidence motion in the state assembly against the Khatter-led state government. In the assembly, Hooda commented on the ongoing farmers' protests and said: "More than 250 farmers died on the border."

Responding to Hooda, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said: "The leader of the Opposition, BS Hooda agreed that they introduced contract farming in 2014 which exhibits their double standards and we will respond to that in the assembly." Hooda had said that his party also plans to bring many "Adjournment" and "Calling Attention" motions to draw the attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.

"The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers' neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams," he had said. The 90 membered Haryana assembly currently has 88 members. The ruling alliance will need 45 votes to stay in power. Currently, BJP has 40 MLAs, and its alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has 10. Five independent MLAs are also supporting the BJP-led state government. (ANI)

