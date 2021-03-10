Mamata Banerjee visits Durga Mandir in Nandigram, day after reciting 'Chandi'

A day after reciting 'Chandi' while launching her poll campaign for the Nandigram seat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered prayers at Durga Mandir in Shibrampur village on Wednesday. She also participated in the ritual and sounded the gong at the temple.

Earlier today, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. On Tuesday, Banerjee stated that no one should dare to play 'Hindu card' against her as she is a daughter of a Hindu Brahmin family.

"Those who are talking about 70:30 ratio should know that I read 'Chandi' every morning before leaving home. I am the daughter of a Hindu family. Do not dare to play the Hindu card with me. I challenge them to have a competition with me in 'Chandipath'," said Banerjee while addressing a public meeting in Nandigram where she is contesting against her aide-turned- rival Suvendu Adhikari. She further chanted shlokas of 'Chandi' on the stage. "Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini, Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namoastutte...."

The TMC on March 5 released its list of candidates with Banerjee announcing that she will contest from Nandigram. Banerjee had been contesting polls from Bhawanipore constituency so far. On March 6, the BJP fielded former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh released the first list of party candidates for the Assembly polls. Adhikari, a former minister in the Trinamool Congress government, had joined the BJP in December last year.

He had earlier said that BJP will defeat TMC by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram. West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)

