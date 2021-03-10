BJP leaders congratulate Rawat, express confidence he will establish new dimensions of development

BJP leaders on Wednesday congratulated Tirath Singh Rawat, who has taken oath as the Uttarakhand chief minister, with party president J P Nadda expressing confidence that he will establish new dimensions of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and take benefits of the Centre's pro-people programmes to everyone.

Echoing similar views, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said under his leadership the state's development efforts will get new energy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Rawat has vast experience in public life and offered him his best wishes for ushering in development and good governance. BJP MP Anil Baluni, who was seen as one of the probables for the top post, also congratulated the new chief minister.

Rawat was chosen as the leader of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party earlier in the day at a meeting of the party MLAs.

A Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, he is considered a low-key leader, who has headed the party's state unit earlier, and was also a minister in a previous BJP government in Uttarakhand.

He takes over the rein of power in the state from Trivendra Singh Rawat, who served as the chief minister for almost four years but was replaced by the party leadership due to the growing complaints against his style of functioning by several MLAs and other leaders.

