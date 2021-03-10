Goa Speaker summons MGP MLA over disqualification petitions

Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Wednesday summoned Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudhin Dhavalikar, who filed disqualification petitions against his former party MLAs.

Dhavalikar has filed disqualification petitions against state tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar and PWD minister Deepak Pauskar for defecting from the party and joining the BJP.

The Speaker had heard arguments from Dhavalikar and the respondents over the petitions on February 28 and the verdict has been kept reserved.

Dhavalikar, who appeared before the Speaker on Wednesday afternoon, said that he had filed two disqualification petitions against the MLAs.

''The Speaker asked me to withdraw one of the petitions, while the other one was retained as valid,'' the MLA said, adding that the verdict will be pronounced anytime now.

Pauskar and Ajgaonkar had left the MGP in March 2019 to join the BJP, where they were inducted in Pramod Sawant-led cabinet.

