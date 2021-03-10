Cong's no-confidence motion against BJP-JJP govt in Haryana defeated

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:41 IST
The Congress' motion of no confidence against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was defeated on Wednesday with 55 members of the assembly voting against the motion while 32 members from the opposition camp backed it. The motion was defeated following a division of votes.

At the end of a marathon six-hour discussion on the motion, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta announced the 55-32 break up in the House.

The 55 members who voted against the motion included 39 from the BJP, 10 of ally Jannayak Janta Party, five Independents and one from the Haryana Lokhit Party.

Thirty members of Congress and two Independents, who had earlier withdrawn support, backed the motion.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30. Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.

