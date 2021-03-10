CPI(M) fields Minakshi Mukherjee against Mamata, Suvendu from Nandigram

CPI(M) fields Minakshi Mukherjee against Mamata, Suvendu from NandigramPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:18 IST
The Left-led opposition grand alliance on Wednesday fielded CPI(M)'s Minakshi Mukherjee from the high-stakes Nandigram seat where she will fight the upcoming assembly elections against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the TMC candidate, and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
The election in Nandigram is being watched closely as Banerjee takes on her former aide, Adhikari, in a high-pitched battle.
Mukherjee was announced as the Left-Congress-ISF alliance candidate by Left Front chairman Biman Bose at a press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Left
- Adhikari
- Biman Bose
- Suvendu Adhikari
- Mamata Banerjee
- Nandigram
- Banerjee
- Minakshi
ALSO READ
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits Abhishek's residence ahead of CBI examination in coal theft case
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits Abhishek's residence ahead of CBI examination in coal theft case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaches nephew Abhishek Banerjee's residence ahead of CBI examination of his wife in coal theft case: Officials.
Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi regarding purchase of COVID-19 vaccines
Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal procure vaccines for people before assembly polls.