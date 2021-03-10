Left Menu

Maha: Two former CMs spar over Maratha quota issue in Assembly

Those who have seen the online hearing know about it and the media has also reported the details, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:22 IST
Maha: Two former CMs spar over Maratha quota issue in Assembly

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sparred in the state Legislative Assembly over the Maratha quota issue currently being heard by the Supreme Court, with both of them accusing each other of indulging in politics.

Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota issue, first made a statement in the lower house apprising the members about the ongoing case in the apex court on the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act that granted reservation to the Maratha community.

Reacting to it, Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, accused Chavan of not speaking the truth and misleading the house.

''I will move a breach of privilege notice against Chavan. The minister doesn't even know that the SEBC Act passed by my government in 2018 was before the 102nd Constitutional amendment,'' the former chief minister said.

However, Chavan countered him saying that the 2018 SEBC Act is a completely new legislation and not an amendment.

''The SEBC Act mentions that on its commencement, the Maharashtra State Reservation for Educationally and Socially Backward Categories (ESBC) Act 2014 (for reservation of seats for admission in educational institutions in the state and for appointments or posts in public services), shall be repealed,'' the Congress minister said.

The 102nd constitutional amendment was done on August 11, 2018 and got the Presidential nod on August 15, 2018. The amendment said that there will be acommission for socially and educationally backward classes known as National Commission for Backward Classes, he added.

Chavan, also a former chief minister, said the President of India, in consultation with the state governor, will specify the educationally and socially backward classes.

The Parliament will include or exclude from the central list of socially and educationally backward classes, ''I haven't given any wrong information regarding the hearing on March 8 and what the Central government told the apex court. Those who have seen the online hearing know about it and the media has also reported the details,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will go to Kolkata, urge farmers to defeat BJP in polls, but will not support any party: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said he will go to Kolkata this week to urge farmers to defeat the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, but claimed he is not supporting any political party.Farmers are distr...

COVID-19 among reasons for Railways' losses in last 3 years: Goyal

The Railways revenue shortfall in the last three years has been primarily due to a drop in originating passengers, less loading, very low growth in other coaching revenue and the coronavirus pandemic, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal sai...

Goldman Sachs to invest $10 bln over 10 years to support Black women

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will invest 10 billion in an initiative to support Black women over the next 10 years, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education.The banks One Million Black Women initiat...

Illegal coal mining case: Did not require prior consent from WB to conduct probe, CBI tells SC

The CBI Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it did not require prior consent from the West Bengal government to conduct investigation in a case of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state, as the purported offence ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021