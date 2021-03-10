US Domestic News Roundup: US House approves expanded protections for labor union; Hawaii declares emergency due to floods and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. House approves expanded protections for labor union organizing

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday narrowly approved legislation to expand protections for labor union organizing and collective bargaining, at a time when workers at an Amazon.com facility in Alabama are deciding whether to join a union. The "Protecting the Right to Organize Act" being pushed by Democrats passed the House by a vote of 225-206.

Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by rising waters. The move came after a dam overflowed on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and destroying homes, with the dam's "unsatisfactory" condition leading to it being scheduled for removal this year, the land department has said.

Los Angeles schools, teachers' union reach tentative deal to reopen schools

The Los Angeles Unified School District and its teachers' union reached a tentative deal for children to return to school, as coronavirus containment measures are relaxed. Under the plans, preschool and elementary school students will be able to return in mid-April, and secondary school students will return at the end of April.

Texas Governor makes correcting power grid operator's billing 'emergency' item

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday he had made correcting "inaccurate excessive charges" billed during the winter freeze by power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) an emergency matter for the state legislature. Abbott said he wants the legislature to take action in its upcoming session to reduce emergency power pricing put in place by ERCOT during the weather crisis in the state.

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Behind the counter of Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, near Philadelphia, owner Mayank Amin has been working late into the night since his independent drugstore received state approval to administer COVID-19 vaccines in late January. There are thousands of emails to sort through and phone calls to field, supplies to organize, appointments to schedule.

Texas sheds coronavirus mask, occupancy restrictions

Texans awoke on Wednesday with a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions in businesses lifted, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness. On paper, Texas' rollback of coronavirus mitigation efforts is the most sweeping seen in the United States, along with a similar measure in Mississippi. In practice, vast swaths of Texas have rarely enforced mask or occupancy mandates in the past year, anyway.

Trump aide who stormed the Capitol broke an 'oath to protect America,' judge says

A man appointed to the U.S. State Department during the Trump administration will remain in jail while he awaits trial on charges that he took part in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol and assaulted police officers, a judge said on Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui in Washington said during a court hearing that he was denying a request by Federico "Freddie" Klein, 42, for pretrial release.

Jury selection to resume in Minneapolis trial over deadly arrest of George Floyd

Jury selection was due to continue for a second day on Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman facing criminal charges for his role in the death of George Floyd during an arrest that caused an outcry around the world. Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County District Court has set aside three weeks to screen jurors, aware that most people have heard of Chauvin and even seen the bystander's video showing him with his knee on the dying Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

U.S. House set for final approval of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in early win for Biden

President Joe Biden is poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory when the House of Representatives is expected to approve his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which forecasters predict will turbocharge the U.S. economy. The bill, one of the largest stimulus measures in American history, includes $400 billion for $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for vaccine distribution.

Black, Hispanic Americans lag in COVID-19 vaccination as outreach efforts struggle

It's a life-threatening problem that's been long predicted - but that few in the government or private sectors have yet done much to solve. Now the consequences are hitting some of America's most vulnerable communities. America's COVID-19 vaccine drive is failing to reach Black and Hispanic communities, despite pervasive warnings about their lack of healthcare access and heightened vaccine hesitancy, rooted in distrust of the government and historical episodes of medical exploitation.

