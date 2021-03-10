Left Menu

Cong’s wrong policies behind BJP’s rise to power: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday attributed the BJPs rise to power to the wrong and anti-people policies of the Congress.Every party faces ups and downs.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:37 IST
Cong’s wrong policies behind BJP’s rise to power: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday attributed the BJP’s rise to power to the “wrong” and “anti-people” policies of the Congress.

''Every party faces ups and downs. After independence, parties like Jansangh and BJP had been finished,” said Mayawati in a statement.

But, she said, the BJP with its communal and anti-people polices is at its peak today.

''The BJP is in power because of the wrong and anti-people policies of the Congress,'' she said.

Alleging that both the UP and central government have been ignoring the interest of the people, society and the nation, Mayawati said they are busy trampling the opposition and misusing power.

''This is unfortunate for the democracy and everyone is concerned about it,” she said.

The BSP chief also advised her party leaders and workers to meet various government officials after fixing appointments with them to secure justice for people in cases of atrocities against them. The BSP statement said the party has completed the first round of district-level review meetings for the preparation of the panchayat elections.

During this meeting, office bearers of all 75 districts and 18 divisions presented their detailed report to the party leadership, the statement added.

While reviewing the preparations for the panchayat polls, Mayawati also said if they are held fairly, the BSP would win many seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will go to Kolkata, urge farmers to defeat BJP in polls, but will not support any party: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said he will go to Kolkata this week to urge farmers to defeat the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, but claimed he is not supporting any political party.Farmers are distr...

COVID-19 among reasons for Railways' losses in last 3 years: Goyal

The Railways revenue shortfall in the last three years has been primarily due to a drop in originating passengers, less loading, very low growth in other coaching revenue and the coronavirus pandemic, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal sai...

Goldman Sachs to invest $10 bln over 10 years to support Black women

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will invest 10 billion in an initiative to support Black women over the next 10 years, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education.The banks One Million Black Women initiat...

Illegal coal mining case: Did not require prior consent from WB to conduct probe, CBI tells SC

The CBI Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it did not require prior consent from the West Bengal government to conduct investigation in a case of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state, as the purported offence ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021