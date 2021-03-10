Left Menu

'CAGed': Rahul on 'pendency' of CAG reports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:51 IST
'CAGed': Rahul on 'pendency' of CAG reports

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised question over alleged delay and pendency of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, tweeting the word ''CAGed'' along with a table showing the time taken by it for audit in the last few years to support his claim.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a table which showed the time taken by the CAG to prepare audit reports since 2011-12.

The table shared by Gandhi showed that in the fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19, the CAG reports for which dates could be ascertained were either finalised within 12-18 months and 18-24 months after the fiscal year, or they were pending.

''CAGed'', Gandhi tweeted along with the table.

While Gandhi did not mention the source of the table shared by him, a media report claimed that the number of reports brought out by the country's top audit body has come down sharply in the past five years.

The total number of CAG reports relating to central government ministries and departments came down from 55 in 2015 to just 14 in 2020, a fall of nearly 75 per cent, the report said citing a reply to an RTI application.

In another tweet in Hindi, Gandhi attacked the central government over the ongoing farmers' protest and demanded a repeal of the new farm laws. PTI ASK BJ SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Myanmar security forces surround, arrest protesters; U.S. calls for withdrawal

Myanmar security forces fired tear gas and surrounded hundreds of anti-junta protesters at two places in Yangon on Wednesday, witnesses said, prompting the U.S. Embassy to call for their withdrawal.In New York, the U.N. Security Council fai...

Will go to Kolkata, urge farmers to defeat BJP in polls, but will not support any party: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said he will go to Kolkata this week to urge farmers to defeat the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, but claimed he is not supporting any political party.Farmers are distr...

Chief Electoral Officer gets vaccinated against COVID-19

Puducherry, Mar 10 PTI Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry Shurbir Singh got vaccinated against COVID-19 at the GovernmentGeneral Hospital here on Wednesday.Later, he appealed to the staff drafted for election duty and also to the frontli...

England's $32 billion COVID test and trace not making big difference, lawmakers say

Englands 32 billion test and trace system has not made a significant impact on the COVID-19 pandemic and failed its key goals despite its unimaginable cost, a British parliamentary committee said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021