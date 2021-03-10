Left Menu

U.S. to procure additional 100 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:04 IST
U.S. to procure additional 100 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine -official

President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that he has directed his health team to procure an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a White House official said.

Biden is to meet with the chief executives of J&J and Merck on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Myanmar security forces surround, arrest protesters; U.S. calls for withdrawal

Myanmar security forces fired tear gas and surrounded hundreds of anti-junta protesters at two places in Yangon on Wednesday, witnesses said, prompting the U.S. Embassy to call for their withdrawal.In New York, the U.N. Security Council fai...

Will go to Kolkata, urge farmers to defeat BJP in polls, but will not support any party: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said he will go to Kolkata this week to urge farmers to defeat the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, but claimed he is not supporting any political party.Farmers are distr...

Chief Electoral Officer gets vaccinated against COVID-19

Puducherry, Mar 10 PTI Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry Shurbir Singh got vaccinated against COVID-19 at the GovernmentGeneral Hospital here on Wednesday.Later, he appealed to the staff drafted for election duty and also to the frontli...

England's $32 billion COVID test and trace not making big difference, lawmakers say

Englands 32 billion test and trace system has not made a significant impact on the COVID-19 pandemic and failed its key goals despite its unimaginable cost, a British parliamentary committee said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021