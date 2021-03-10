U.S. to procure additional 100 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine -official

U.S. to procure additional 100 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine -officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:04 IST
President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that he has directed his health team to procure an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a White House official said.
Biden is to meet with the chief executives of J&J and Merck on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Merck
- White House
- Joe Biden