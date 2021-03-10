Left Menu

Denied poll tickets, 2 Assam BJP MLAs resign from party

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:27 IST
Two BJP MLAs of Assam on Wednesday said that they resigned from the party after they were denied tickets to contest the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

The two legislators, former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul and Shiladitya Dev, also alleged that conspiracies were hatched against them by some leaders in the saffron party.

On Sunday, BJP leader and cabinet minister Sum Ronghang joined the opposition Congress after he was denied ticket from the Diphu constituency.

