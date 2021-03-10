BJP govt brought farm laws to benefit big businessmen: Rajeev Shukla

The three farm laws enacted by the Centre are aimed at benefitting big businessmen, former Rajya Sabha MP and in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Congress Rajeev Shukla said on Wednesday. Addressing the party's "Jan Aakrosh Rally" at Chaura Maidan here on Wednesday, Shukla also accused the central government of doing injustice to farmers.

He said a large number of farmers have been camping at Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protests against the farm laws for over 100 days, but the Narendra Modi government has been oblivious pf their plight.

Recalling Prime Minister Modi's slogan "Desh nahi bikane dunga", Shukla said the central government is now trying to sell public sector units created with people's money in the last 70 years.

During the Lok Sabha polls, the prime minister had promised to provide petrol and diesel at Rs 40 and Rs 38 respectively but the fuel prices now have crossed Rs 100 in many parts of the country, he said.

Also accusing the state government of mismanaging the fight against Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh, Shukla said it led to people running from pillar to post for the treatment.

There were several allegations of scams in the procurement of PPE kits and sanitisers, he said, adding it seemed the state government used the pandemic to make money. Shukla also accused the state government of protecting people involved in scams and implicating opposition leaders in false cases.

Urging party leaders and workers to gear up for the upcoming Municipal Corporation and 2022 assembly polls, former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh called for forgetting differences and make united efforts to win the polls.

Virbhadra Singh said whatever Himachal Pradesh has achieved today was due to the initiatives and efforts of the Congress party and its leaders.

After coming to power in 2022, the Congress government will work for the development of all, keeping aside the prevalent regionalism of the upper and lower Himachal in state politics, he said.

HP Congress Chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and former Congress chief Sukhvinder Sukhu were also present on the occasion.

