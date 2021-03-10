PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Chamba bus accident

PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Chamba bus accidentPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:00 IST
Expressing grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Nine people died and as many were injured when a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Chamba district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner D C Rana said.
The official said the accident occurred at Colony Morh in Bhanjraru of Churrah tehsil in the morning when the private bus bearing registration number HP73A 1316 fell into the gorge while going from Bondedi to Chamba.
BJP president J P Nadda also expressed condolences, and said the local administration and his party members were helping the victims.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chamba
- Bhanjraru of Churrah
- J P Nadda
- Bondedi
- Colony Morh
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
BJP will seek suggestions from 2 crore people of Bengal before launching manifesto for assembly polls: Party chief J P Nadda.
BJP chief J P Nadda launches 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla (manifesto) crowdsourcing campaign' in Kolkata.
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
J P Nadda has lunch at jute mill worker's house at Naihati
BJP president J P Nadda visits Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's residence at Naihati