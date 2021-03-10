Vaze meets Mumbai police commissioner

Facing heat over the Mansukh Hiran death case, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze on Wednesday met Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh at the city police headquarters.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government announced Vaze's transfer from the Mumbai crime branch after the BJP demanded action against him for his alleged complicity in Hiran's mysterious death.

Vaze met the commissioner around 1 pm. Crime branch chief and Joint Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe was also present as Vaze met Singh, police sources said.

Asked by the media for comment, Vaze said he will put forth his side on Thursday.

He again met the police commissioner around 4.30 pm and also later in the evening.

Speaking to reporters the second time, he claimed that a vehicle with the police department's sticker was following him and he suspected that its number plate was bogus.

Later, the vehicle, parked outside the compound, was found to be that of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, police sources said. The ATS is probing the Hiran death case.

Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle which was later found with explosives outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek in Thane last week. His wife has made allegations against Vaze in her statement.

