CPI-M workers stage protest over allotment of Kuttiadi seat to Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:22 IST
A section of CPI (M) workers on Wednesday staged a protest near here protesting the party-led LDF earmarking the Kuttiadi Assembly seat to the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress.

The group demanded that the party retain the seat instead of handing it over to the KC(M) Jose K Mani faction.

Eyeing a second consecutive term, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala today released a list of 83 candidates for the state assembly polls.

Sources said the dissidents are likely to field a rebel candidate in the constituency.

Sources close to the local leaders said a member of its Kuttyadi area committee is likely to be filing his nomination papers, if the party does not reverse its decision to give the seat to the KC(M).

Party district secretary P Mohanan said the leadership is confident of pacifying its cadres.

''It is only part of a natural reaction.But everything will be settled once we convince them on the political situation that warranted such decisions,'' he said.

The Kuttiadi Area Committee wanted the party to field their popular leader K P Kunjahammed Kutty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

