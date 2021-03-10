Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:34 IST
Mumbai Police register FIR in case of MP Mohan Delkar's death

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR for alleged abetment to suicide against Praful Kheda Patel, administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, in connection with the death of Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Delkar (58), a seven-term MP from the Union Territory, was found dead in a hotel in Marine Drive area of south Mumbai on February 22.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday after Delkar's family members visited the Marine Drive police station and lodged a complaint, the official said.

The case was registered on the complaint of Abhinav Delkar, Delkar's son, under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 389 (putting person in accusation of offence in order to commit extortion) and also under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

It named administrator Praful Patel, the local district magistrate and the Superintendent of Police and others as accused.

The police had recovered a 15-page suicide note from Delkar's hotel room which was written on his letter head, the official said, adding the note mentioned some names.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the alleged suicide of Delkar.

Deshmukh said in the state Assembly that Delkar's suicide note stated that the Union Territory's administrator Praful Kheda Patel was harassing the MP.

Delkar's wife and son met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Vidhan Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Later, talking to reporters, his son Abhinav Delkar claimed Patel ''left no stone unturned to humiliate'' the deceased.

