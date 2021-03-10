Left Menu

Was hurt when he was denied party ticket from Chaubattakhal: Tirath's wife

Tirath ji did not say anything as he is a serious man who does not speak much but honestly speaking I was hurt, Rashmi told a news channel.However, she said he was soon made the partys national secretary and given a ticket to contest the Pauri Lok Sabha seat two years later in 2019.He is simple and unassuming despite having occupied several organisational positions and having a long political experience.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:35 IST
Was hurt when he was denied party ticket from Chaubattakhal: Tirath's wife

The wife of newly sworn-in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday said she was hurt when he was denied a party ticket by the BJP from Chaubattakhal assembly constituency in the 2017 assembly polls.

Rawat's wife Rashmi, who is a professor, vouches for his simplicity and down-to-earth nature.

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the state's new chief minister on Wednesday, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat ahead of next year's assembly polls.

The oath of office was administered on Rawat by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan here in the evening in the presence of a host of dignitaries.

''I was hurt when he was denied a ticket from Chaubattakhal. Tirath ji did not say anything as he is a serious man who does not speak much but honestly speaking I was hurt,'' Rashmi told a news channel.

However, she said he was soon made the party's national secretary and given a ticket to contest the Pauri Lok Sabha seat two years later in 2019.

''He is simple and unassuming despite having occupied several organisational positions and having a long political experience. These are his virtues,'' she said.

''I always felt that he would get recognised for his virtues. He has been given a big responsibility when polls are just a year away. I am confident that he will fulfil the expectations from him,'' Rashmi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lula blasts "imbecile" Bolsonaro for mishandling pandemic, economy

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva blasted the government on Wednesday for bungling the pandemic and economy, calling President Jair Bolsonaro an imbecile in his first speech after his graft convictions were overturned.A B...

Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025

Thomas Bach was re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday for a final four-year term with his immediate focus on this years delayed Tokyo Games.The German lawyer was unopposed and won the vote 93-1, with fo...

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive for export to Mozambique

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off a 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive indigenously developed by the Banaras Locomotive Works to be exported to Mozambique.The export of locomotives to Mozambique shall boost the Indo-African ...

Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

A Hamas official says Yehiyeh Sinwar has been re-elected as the groups top official in its Gaza Strip stronghold.Sinwar, who is close to the groups hardline militant wing, fended off a challenge by Nizar Awadallah, one of its founders.Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021