Over 65 per cent polling in AP urban local bodies polls

Amaravati, Mar 10 (PTI): Over 65 per cent of polling was reported in the elections to urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, which saw some incidents of violence, state election commission sources said.

Except for stray incidents, polling passed off peacefully, Director General of Police D G Sawang said.

Compared to the previous civic polls, violence was less this time, he said in a statement.

Elections were held for 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities and nagar panchayats in the state.

The ruling YSR Congress has already bagged the Pulivendula (the Chief Minister's home constituency), Punganuru, Piduguralla and Macherla municipalities ''unopposed''.

Counting of votes will be taken up on March 14.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and the First Lady Suprava Harichandan exercised their franchise in the CVR High School polling station in Vijayawada.

This was the first time they voted in AP.

Film actprr and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan cast his vote in the Patamata ZP School in Vijayawada.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas was left disappointed as his name was not found in the voters' list in Eluru city.

He had to return without exercising his franchise.

Complaints about missing names in the voters lists came in from various places and in many cases the voters found the polling stations changed randomly, forcing them to go to a distant place to cast the vote.

State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, who went round the polling stations in Vijayawada, directed authorities to allow people to vote based on other identification documents.

He gave this direction after some senior citizens complained about missing names.

In Guntur city, a clash between YSR Congress and TDP workers broke out at a polling station in the 42nd division late in the evening when former MP Modugula Venugopala Reddy went there.

The TDP workers alleged that the YSRC leaders were resorting to rigging of votes and raised a protest.

The TDP men staged a sit-in on the road outside the polling station and that led to a scuffle in which the car of the former MP was allegedly attacked.

Guntur Urban SP Ammi Reddy said YSRC men attacked the TDP candidate in 42nd division following which there was retaliation.

''We have registered against the two sides,'' the SP said.

In Machilipatnam, former minister K Ravindra was prevented from inspecting polling at a station, leading to an altercation with the police.

The TDP alleged that its Dalit candidate for one of the wards in Nellore was forced to remove his shirt and abused in the name of caste.

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah claimed many of his party candidates in several civic bodies were placed under house arrest for no reason.

