Left Menu

'Attack' on Mamata at Nandigram: ECI seeks report, says official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:49 IST
'Attack' on Mamata at Nandigram: ECI seeks report, says official
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday sought a report from the state police on the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram constituency, in which she was injured, an official said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was injured in the leg after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during campaigning at Nandigram, where the BJP pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.

''We have sought a report from the state police administration. The report must be sent quickly,'' the official of the state CEO's office said.

Banerjee alleged that no local police personnel were near her when four or five people might have deliberately pushed her causing the injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Myanmar road project nearing completion: Mizoram CM

The construction of a cross- border road between Mizorams Lawngtlai town and neighbouring Myanmars Sittwe port is nearing completion, Chief Minister Zoramthanga informed the state assembly on Wednesday.The road is part of the Kaladan multi-...

Ukraine central bank denies it tried to censor top official

The deputy head of Ukraines central bank on Wednesday accused her own press office of trying to censor comments she gave to a local media outlet, an allegation the banks press chief denied. The interview by First Deputy Governor Kateryna Ro...

Lula blasts "imbecile" Bolsonaro for mishandling pandemic, economy

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva blasted the government on Wednesday for bungling the pandemic and economy, calling President Jair Bolsonaro an imbecile in his first speech after his graft convictions were overturned.A B...

Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025

Thomas Bach was re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday for a final four-year term with his immediate focus on this years delayed Tokyo Games.The German lawyer was unopposed and won the vote 93-1, with fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021