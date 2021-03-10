Left Menu

SIT probe ordered in defaming ex-Karnataka minister through sex-for-job charge

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:27 IST
The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the ''conspiracy'' to tarnish BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi by accusing him of involvement in a purported sex-for-job scandal.

The allegation had forced Jarkiholi to step down as minister.

The decision was taken based on the complaint by Jarkiholi, who demanded a thorough investigation into the attempt to defame him through a 'fake video', Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after his meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

''Today we have ordered setting up a Special Investigation Team to find out all the aspects of the case such as who was behind it, who hatched the conspiracy, where the CD (videos) was prepared,'' Bommai said.

He added that the SIT will be headed by Additional Police Commissioner (West) Soumendu Mukherjee.

A social activist on March 2 alleged that the minister exploited a woman on the pretext of giving her a job.

Soon, the objectionable videos went viral and news channels started airing selected parts of it.

The allegation forced Jarkiholi to resign as minister on March 3.

However, days after the allegation, the social activist announced withdrawing his complaint enabling the embattled MLA to claim his innocence.

Jarkiholi claimed that there was a big conspiracy against him in which very big people were involved.

He, however, refused to name the conspirators.PTI GMS BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

