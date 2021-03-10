Left Menu

WB polls: EC seeks report after Mamata claims being 'pushed' in Nandigram

The Election Commission has sought a detailed report on the incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she suffered an injury after being pushed by a few people on Wednesday, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:45 IST
WB polls: EC seeks report after Mamata claims being 'pushed' in Nandigram
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission has sought a detailed report on the incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she suffered an injury after being pushed by a few people on Wednesday, said sources. Banerjee said she was hurt when a few unidentified people allegedly pushed her in Nandigram.

The incident happened at Birulia when the Chief Minister, after her scheduled program in Nandigram, was returning back to Reyapara. "A few people pushed me when I was near my car. I am hurt. My leg has swollen. I am in pain. Let me go. It is paining immensely. I am going to visit the doctor," Banerjee told the reporters earlier in the day.

"No police official was present. Four-five people intentionally manhandled me in presence of the public. There were no police officials for four-five hours in such a huge public gathering, not even the SP. It was definitely a conspiracy," she added. Earlier in the day, Banerjee filed her nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased assembly polls beginning March 27 with the final round of voting scheduled to take place on April 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lavender cultivation on rise in JK's Bhaderwah

Lavender cultivation has marked a manifold increase over the past two years in Bhaderwah area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Lavender was cultivated on only a meagre quantum of 30 to 40 kanal of land, but after promotional campaign ...

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to condemn ED raid on Khaira

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the ED raid on rebel AAP member Sukhpal Singh Khaira, dubbing it as unconstitutional and unwarranted.The resolution was brought by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra...

BRIEF-Top U.S. And Chinese Officials Will Meet For A Two-Day Summit Next Week In Alaska - WSJ

March 10 Reuters - TOP U.S. AND CHINESE OFFICIALS WILL MEET FOR A TWO-DAY SUMMIT NEXT WEEK IN ALASKA - WSJ U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE BLINKEN, NSA SULLIVAN WILL MEET WITH YANG JIECHI, A MEMBER OF THE POLITBURO, AND WANG YI, THE FOREIGN MINISTE...

Qatar reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 168,361 in total

Doha Qatar, March 10 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 473 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 168,361, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021