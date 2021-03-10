Left Menu

Haasan's MNM releases names of 70 candidtaes for April 6 TN polls

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:52 IST
Haasan's MNM releases names of 70 candidtaes for April 6 TN polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced the first list of 70 party candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, fielding, among others, a former associate of ex-President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam.

The party, which is facing the elections with allies, actor R Sarath Kumar-headed All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and India Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) of Lok Sabha MP Paarivendhar, has announced it will test its fortunes from 154 of the 234 seats, leaving the rest to its two partners.

At a press conference here, Haasan announced the candidature of 70 persons for his party's maiden assembly polls battle, being fought by it on the plank of corruption and good governance.

V Ponraj, a scientist and former associate of the late Kalam, has been nominated from Anna Nagar in the city while former IAS officer Santhosh Babu is the party's pick for Villivakkam in the metropolis.

Film lyricist Snehan was among the 70 candidates Haasan named for various constituencies across the state including Kancheepuram, Mettur, Erode, Coonoor, Avanashi (SC), Viralimalai, Bodinayakkanur, Nagercoil and Colachel.

The coalition, described by the respective party leaders as a ''First Front'' and not a ''Third Front'' as was being mentioned by some, has announced Haasan as its chief ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, the Vaiko-led MDMK, an ally of the DMK, identified the six assembly segments from where it would contest from, following its seat-sharing agreement with the lead partner earlier.

MDMK will field its nominees from Madurantakam (SC), Sathur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (SC) and Ariyalur.

As per the agreement reached with DMK, the MDMK's candidates will contest on the former's Rising Sun symbol.

The DMK also signed a pact with the All India Forward Bloc for one seat, where the outfit will contest on the Rising Sun symbol.

The MK Stalin-led DMK also agreed upon the constituencies to be contested by some other allies including the Indian Union Muslim League which will field its candidates from Vaniyambadi, Kadayanallur and Chidambaram segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lavender cultivation on rise in JK's Bhaderwah

Lavender cultivation has marked a manifold increase over the past two years in Bhaderwah area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Lavender was cultivated on only a meagre quantum of 30 to 40 kanal of land, but after promotional campaign ...

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to condemn ED raid on Khaira

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the ED raid on rebel AAP member Sukhpal Singh Khaira, dubbing it as unconstitutional and unwarranted.The resolution was brought by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra...

BRIEF-Top U.S. And Chinese Officials Will Meet For A Two-Day Summit Next Week In Alaska - WSJ

March 10 Reuters - TOP U.S. AND CHINESE OFFICIALS WILL MEET FOR A TWO-DAY SUMMIT NEXT WEEK IN ALASKA - WSJ U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE BLINKEN, NSA SULLIVAN WILL MEET WITH YANG JIECHI, A MEMBER OF THE POLITBURO, AND WANG YI, THE FOREIGN MINISTE...

Qatar reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 168,361 in total

Doha Qatar, March 10 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 473 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 168,361, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021