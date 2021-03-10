Left Menu

Theatrics for public sympathy: WB Cong chief on 'attack' on Mamata

She is doing these theatrics and drama to gain the sympathy of the public, Chowdhury told reporters.He said it is strange that at the time she was allegedly attacked, no policeman was around her.No one can believe that there is no police with Bengals police mantri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:56 IST
Hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she was injured after being attacked by a few men, the Congress' West Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused her of resorting to ''hypocrisy and theatrics'' to gain public sympathy ahead of the assembly polls.

Chowdhury, who is also the Congress' leader in Lok Sabha, said Banerjee is ''feeling the heat'' in Nandigram, from where she is contesting this time, and is thus resorting to ''stunts and drama''.

She has sensed her impending loss in Nandigram, thus there is a need to resort to such tactics, he said, adding it is unbelievable that the chief minister would get hurt even when the state police had ''laid siege'' on Nandigram during her visit.

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that she was injured in the leg after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during campaigning at Nandigram, where the BJP has pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.

Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four to five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which fell flat on her face.

''This is clearly political hypocrisy, which she is known for. She is feeling the political heat ahead of the elections as she fears that she might lose. She is doing these theatrics and drama to gain the sympathy of the public,'' Chowdhury told reporters.

He said it is strange that at the time she was allegedly attacked, no policeman was around her.

''No one can believe that there is no police with Bengal's 'police mantri'. When the police have laid siege in Nandigram, some youth pushing the chief minister is unbelievable.

''Imagine the law-and-order situation for the common people of Bengal when the state's 'police mantri' says she was attacked,'' the West Bengal Congress chief said.

Besides being the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee also holds charge of the Home and Hill Affairs department.

This indicates that Mamata Banerjee's position is weakening and she has resorted to theatrics, Chowdhury said, adding, ''She is trying to play with the emotions of people.'' PTI SKC NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

