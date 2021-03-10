Left Menu

AIADMK's list of 171 nominees out, constituencies for allies

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:59 IST
AIADMK's list of 171 nominees out, constituencies for allies

Eyeing a record straight third term,the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced its second list of 171 candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls, renominating most of its heavyweights.

Together with its first list of six candidates, the AIADMK would be in fray in 177 constituencies and its partners the PMK (23) and BJP (20) in 43 while 14 more seats are yet to be allocated out of the total 234 segments.

Of the 30-member Cabinet of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, 27 have been renominated, apparently rewarding them for supporting him during the past four years when he weathered many a political storm.

The 2021 Assembly polls will be a watershed election for the AIADMK since this is the first state polls after the demise of its supremo J Jayalalithaa who had led the party to two back to back wins in 2011 and 2016.

Following the legacy of Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK has now announced seats for most constituencies stealing a march over arch-rival DMK which is yet to release its list of nominees.

Filing of nominations would start on March 12 and end on March 19.

The names of Ministers, G Baskaran, Nilofer Kafeel and S Valarmathi do not find a mention in the list.

Fourteen more constituencies are yet to be finalised with seat sharing talks pending with Tamil Maanila Congress and smaller allies.

Hence, there is a possibility of some more ruling party nominees including whose name do not feature in the first and second lists getting tickets.

At least 72 MLAs have been renominated and more than 44 dropped which includes former Minister and presently a legislator, Thoppu N D Venkatachalam, and Kallakurichi MLA, A Prabhu.

Former Ministers and Rajya Sabha MPs, K P Munusamy and R Vaithilingam have been nominated.

The AIADMK has also dropped several of its MLAs as their constituencies like Sholingur, Gummidipoondi, Modakurichi, Madurai North and Coimbatore South have gone to allies, the PMK and BJP.

Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats and the state would have a single phase poll on April 6.

Most heavyweights including Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, Ministers S P Velumani, P Thangamani, C Vijayabaskar, C Ve Shanmugam, D Jayakumar and K A Sengottaiyan have been renominated.

Former ministers such as B V Ramana and TKM Chinnayya find a place in the list of candidates.

The PMK is set to contest from Gingee, Mailam, Vandavasi (Reserved), Arcot, Gummidipoondi, Kancheepuram in north Tamil Nadu besides 17 other constituencies.

The BJP would try its luck from 20 segments including Nagercoil, Kolachel and Vilavancode in Kanyakumari district besides the spiritual hub of Tiruvannamalai and Coimbatore South.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lavender cultivation on rise in JK's Bhaderwah

Lavender cultivation has marked a manifold increase over the past two years in Bhaderwah area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Lavender was cultivated on only a meagre quantum of 30 to 40 kanal of land, but after promotional campaign ...

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to condemn ED raid on Khaira

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the ED raid on rebel AAP member Sukhpal Singh Khaira, dubbing it as unconstitutional and unwarranted.The resolution was brought by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra...

BRIEF-Top U.S. And Chinese Officials Will Meet For A Two-Day Summit Next Week In Alaska - WSJ

March 10 Reuters - TOP U.S. AND CHINESE OFFICIALS WILL MEET FOR A TWO-DAY SUMMIT NEXT WEEK IN ALASKA - WSJ U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE BLINKEN, NSA SULLIVAN WILL MEET WITH YANG JIECHI, A MEMBER OF THE POLITBURO, AND WANG YI, THE FOREIGN MINISTE...

Qatar reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 168,361 in total

Doha Qatar, March 10 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 473 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 168,361, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021