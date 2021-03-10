Left Menu

322 nominations filed for 86 seats in Assam so far

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:09 IST
Altogether 295 contestants filed their papers for the first phase of polling for 47 seats of Assam Assembly, while 27 other filed nominations for 39 constituencies of the second phase, the Chief Electoral Office said on Wednesday.

The prominent candidates who filed their nominations for the first phase from the BJP are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Majuli), Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta (Behali), Naba Kumar Doley (Jonai) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia).

NDA alliance partner AGP ministers Atul Bora (Bokakhat) and Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor) also submitted their papers for the first phase of polling on March 27.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC Secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former Ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya) and Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) also filed their papers.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi filed his papers from both Duliajan and Naharkatiya seats, while jailed anti-CAA activist and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi will also contest in the first phase from Mariani and Sivasagar as an independent candidate as the party is yet to be recognised.

The last date of filing of nominations for the first phase was March 9, while the scrutiny was carried out on Wednesday and the last date of withdrawal is March 12.

''For the forthcoming 2nd phase of assembly election, 27 candidates have filed nominations till today,'' an official release said.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah filed his nomination for the Nalbari seat under the second phase, it added.

Other prominent candidates include BJP's Nandita Gorlosa (Haflong), Diganta Kalita (Kamalpur), Rama Kanta Dewri (Morigaon) and Jitu Goswami (Barhampur), the statement said.

The last date of nomination for 39 constituencies of the second phase is March 12, scrutiny is on March 15 and withdrawal is March 17. Polling for this phase will be held on April 1.

Elections to the 126-member will be held in three phases with 40 seats in the third phase going to polls on April 6.

