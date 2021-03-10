HIGHLIGHTS AT 10.15 PM

These are the top stories at 10.15 pm: NATION CAL25 WB-MAMATA-2NDLD INJURY Mamata injured after being 'manhandled' during poll campaign in Nandigram, taken to hospital Nandigram/Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she was attacked by ''four-five men'' who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.

DEL70 UKD-2NDLD CM Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as new of Uttarakhand CM Dehradun: BJP's surprise choice for the top job in Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the state's new chief minister on Wednesday, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

DEL72 LSQ-MEA-SINOINDIA Will continue discussions with China to resolve remaining issues: Govt on Ladakh standoff New Delhi: India on Wednesday said it will continue discussions with China to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas at an early date.

DEL99 DEF-INDOUS-VISIT-LD AUSTIN US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to visit India from March 19 to 21 New Delhi: US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin will be on a visit to India from March 19 to 21 that is expected to focus on ways to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific and strengthen overall defence and security ties.

DEL77 HR-3RDLD NO CONFIDENCE Khattar govt wins trust vote comfortably Chandigarh: The BJP-JJP government in Haryana survived the floor test on Wednesday, comfortably defeating the no-confidence motion moved against it by the main opposition Congress. BOM18 MH-NAVY-LD SUBMARINE Indian Navy's third Kalavari class submarine commissioned Mumbai: Indian Navy's third stealth Scorpene class Submarine INS Karanj, equipped with potent weapons and sensors to neutralise any threat above or below the sea surface, was commissioned here on Wednesday.

PAR24 RS-3RDLD ADJOURN Rajya Sabha proceedings disrupted for third consecutive day amid Opposition uproar over farm laws New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the third day in a row on Wednesday as the Congress and other opposition parties created an uproar demanding a discussion on three new farm laws of the Centre.

DEL53 HP-2ND-LD-ACCIDENT Nine Dead, as many injured as bus falls into gorge in HP's Chamba, CM orders probe Shimla: Nine people were killed and as many injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner D C Rana said. PAR17 LS-2NDLD ADJOURN LS adjourned for day after Oppn MPs disrupt proceedings New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after repeated disruptions by Opposition members who demanded repeal of three farm laws. DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 133 related deaths New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,62,707 with 17,921 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries surpassed 1.09 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

MDS12 KL-CONG-LD CHACKO Congress leader P C Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit New Delhi/Kochi: In a blow to the Congress in poll bound Kerala, Senior leader P C Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party, alleging group interest in deciding party candidates for the coming assembly elections.

DEL13 UP-FARMERS-NARENDRA TIKAIT INTERVIEW Farmers ready to continue protest on Delhi borders till Modi govt lasts: Narendra Tikait Muzaffarnagar: Farmers are ready to stay put on Delhi borders to protest against three agri laws for the remaining three and half years of the Modi government's second term and the stir cannot be ''culled'' any which way the Centre tries, legendary farm leader Mahendra Singh Tikait's son Narendra Tikait says. By Kishor Dwivedi & Jatin Takkar LEGAL LGD10 DL-HC-2ND LD MEHBOOBA Don't press for Mehbooba Mufti's appearance till court hears petition: HC to ED New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate not to press for former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s personal appearance in a money laundering case till the court hears her petition on March 18, her daughter said.

BUSINESS DEL62 BIZ-VIVO-IPL SPONSORSHIP Chinese smartphone company Vivo back as IPL title sponsor New Delhi: Chinese smartphone company Vivo is back as the title sponsor of the Indian Premium League cricket tournament, almost a year after the sponsorship deal with the BCCI was suspended amid the India-China border standoff.

FOREIGN FGN21 CHINA-QUAD Hope first Quad summit is conducive to regional peace, 'not the opposite': China Beijing: As the US, India, Australia and Japan are set to hold their first Leaders' Summit of Quad on Friday, a wary China on Wednesday hoped that the four countries will do things that are ''conducive'' to regional peace and stability instead of the ''opposite''.

SPORTS SPF14 SPO-CRI-WTC-VENUE Southampton to host World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand: ICC Dubai: India will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in a bio-secure bubble at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22, the game's governing body ICC said on Wednesday. PTI HDA

