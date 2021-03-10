Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:25 IST
TRS, BJP in war of words ahead of Telangana MLC polls

Stepping up attack on the BJP ahead of the MLC elections to two Graduates' constituencies in Telangana, ruling TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday slammed the BJP over price rise.

He said the BJP claims to be a champion of national interest and asked whether rise in fuel prices is in national interest.

Rama Rao, who addressed meetings ahead of the Council polls on March 14, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attacked the previous UPA government in 2014 over price rise and wanted to know if BJP leaders were aware of the present situation.

The price of LPG cylinder was slightly above Rs 400 when Modi became PM and it costs Rs 870 today, he said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was described as a failure then, he said and wanted to know who was to be blamed now for the price rise.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, announced support to the ongoing agitation in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh against alleged privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

If necessary, some TRS leaders would go to Vizag (Visakhapatnam), after obtaining permission from TRS supremo and CM K Chanrasekhar Rao, and convey support directly, he said.

''Today, they are selling Vizag Steel.Tomorrow, they will sell BHEL tomorrow and Singareni (Colliries) day after tomorrow.Later, they will say why this state government, privatise that also,'' he said.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, alleged that the TRS government has been ''deceiving people'' in the name of 'Bangaru Telangana'' (golden Telangana).

Chugh, who addressed public meetings here, claimed the state was ''fed upwith the politicsof nepotism played by KCR in which his family members are indulging in rampant loot in the state''.

The TRS government was plagued with inefficiency and corruption, he alleged.

The TRS and BJP have been engaged in a war of words during the ongoing campaign for the MLC pollfrom Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar and Khammam-Warangal- Nalgonda Graduates' constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

