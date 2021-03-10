Kejriwal condemns 'attack' on Mamata, says those responsible must be arrested

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the alleged attack on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and said those responsible should be immediately arrested and punished.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was injured in the leg after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during her election campaign in West Bengal's Nandigram, where the BJP has pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.

Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four to five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which fell flat on her face.

''I strongly condemn the attack on Mamta didi. Those responsible should be immediately arrested and punished. I pray for her speedy recovery,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Banerjee alleged that no local police personnel were near her when four or five people might have deliberately pushed her causing the injury. Following the incident, she rushed back to Kolkata, around 130 km away, through a green corridor and taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital for treatment.

The Election Commission of India has sought a report from the state police on the alleged attack.

