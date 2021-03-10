Left Menu

Fadnavis targets CM Thackeray for `defending' Vaze

His wife has made allegations against Vaze in her statement.Asked about the suicide note of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar which allegedly names the administrator of the Union Territory, Fadnavis said, Delkar died several days before Hiran died.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:28 IST
Fadnavis targets CM Thackeray for `defending' Vaze
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of shielding police officer Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiran death case.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the Budget session of the state legislature, Fadnavis termed the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government as the ''most dishonest'' in the state's history.

Commenting on the Mansukh Hiran death case, the BJP leader alleged that assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze seemed to have some sensitive information ''that would shake or break this government, unlike former forest minister Sanjay Rathod'' and that was why Vaze was being shielded.

Forest minister Sanjay Rathod resigned last month after his name was linked to the alleged suicide of a woman in Pune.

''The way Uddhav Thackeray is defending Vaze, I think the police officer needs no advocate to defend him,'' Fadnavis said.

Instead of probing how he (Fadnavis) got access to Call Details Record in the Hiran case, the government should find out Hiran's murderer, the former chief minister said.

''I am ready to face probe in this matter. I am going to submit all the documents to the government and I will follow up the matter too,'' he said.

Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle which was later found with explosives outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek in Thane last week. His wife has made allegations against Vaze in her statement.

Asked about the suicide note of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar which allegedly names the administrator of the Union Territory, Fadnavis said, ''Delkar died several days before Hiran died. But Delkar's suicide note was used for political ends, to counter the case of API Sachin Vaze.

''Hiran's wife clearly said in her statement that Vaze was responsible for her husband's death. Why did the state government treat Delkar family's claim more seriously than Hiran's wife's claim against Vaze?'' the BJP leader asked.

Fadnavis also termed Thackeray's performance as ''completely lackluster'', saying he was not serious about his duties as chief minister and leader of the house.

Thackeray failed to maintain peaceful working environment in both the houses, Fadnavis claimed.

The government made a flip-flop on the issue of inflated electricity bills, he said, adding that at the start of the session Finance Minister Ajit Pawar had said relief will be considered but on the last day he announced that it was not possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson tells Iran's Rouhani to let British-Iranian aid worker return home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must be allowed to return home to be with her family. The prime minister raised the case of Nazanin Zaghari...

Qatar reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 168,361 in total

Doha Qatar, March 10 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 473 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 168,361, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 3...

Lavender cultivation on rise in JK's Bhaderwah

Lavender cultivation has marked a manifold increase over the past two years in Bhaderwah area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Lavender was cultivated on only a meagre quantum of 30 to 40 kanal of land, but after promotional campaign ...

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to condemn ED raid on Khaira

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the ED raid on rebel AAP member Sukhpal Singh Khaira, dubbing it as unconstitutional and unwarranted.The resolution was brought by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021