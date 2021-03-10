Fadnavis targets CM Thackeray for `defending' Vaze

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of shielding police officer Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiran death case.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the Budget session of the state legislature, Fadnavis termed the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government as the ''most dishonest'' in the state's history.

Commenting on the Mansukh Hiran death case, the BJP leader alleged that assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze seemed to have some sensitive information ''that would shake or break this government, unlike former forest minister Sanjay Rathod'' and that was why Vaze was being shielded.

Forest minister Sanjay Rathod resigned last month after his name was linked to the alleged suicide of a woman in Pune.

''The way Uddhav Thackeray is defending Vaze, I think the police officer needs no advocate to defend him,'' Fadnavis said.

Instead of probing how he (Fadnavis) got access to Call Details Record in the Hiran case, the government should find out Hiran's murderer, the former chief minister said.

''I am ready to face probe in this matter. I am going to submit all the documents to the government and I will follow up the matter too,'' he said.

Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle which was later found with explosives outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek in Thane last week. His wife has made allegations against Vaze in her statement.

Asked about the suicide note of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar which allegedly names the administrator of the Union Territory, Fadnavis said, ''Delkar died several days before Hiran died. But Delkar's suicide note was used for political ends, to counter the case of API Sachin Vaze.

''Hiran's wife clearly said in her statement that Vaze was responsible for her husband's death. Why did the state government treat Delkar family's claim more seriously than Hiran's wife's claim against Vaze?'' the BJP leader asked.

Fadnavis also termed Thackeray's performance as ''completely lackluster'', saying he was not serious about his duties as chief minister and leader of the house.

Thackeray failed to maintain peaceful working environment in both the houses, Fadnavis claimed.

The government made a flip-flop on the issue of inflated electricity bills, he said, adding that at the start of the session Finance Minister Ajit Pawar had said relief will be considered but on the last day he announced that it was not possible.

