Left Menu

Dinesh Trivedi did good work as rail minister but was cut off by Mamata Banerjee: Goyal

Talking to reporters, Goyal said Trivedi must have gauged the defeat of Trinamool Congress TMC in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls before he took the decision to join the saffron party.Dinesh Trivedi had tried to do good work as railway minister, but Mamataji cut him off.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:29 IST
Dinesh Trivedi did good work as rail minister but was cut off by Mamata Banerjee: Goyal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi tried to do good work during his stint as railway minister, but his efforts were thwarted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Trivedi served as railway minister from 2011 to 2012. Talking to reporters, Goyal said Trivedi must have gauged the defeat of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls before he took the decision to join the saffron party.

"Dinesh Trivedi had tried to do good work as railway minister, but Mamataji cut him off. He did not fit her scheme of things. In the history of parliament, find a comparable case wherein someone who has five years and two months left as a Rajya Sabha MP, has quit without thinking about the future.

"Elections are yet to happen and if TMC wins, Trivedi would have lost his seat, and only if BJP wins, he has a chance of getting re-nominated.

"There was no commitment from our side, we did not promise him anything, we did not tell him to resign. Imagine the pain he must have felt to take the decision. He himself said that his conscience did not allow him to continue in an atmosphere of violence," Goyal noted.

The railway minister further said Trivedi "exposed the TMC's truth in Parliament".

"It was a bold move and it reflects the pain of the people in Bengal. He was pushed to leave. The other aspect is that when he joined the BJP, he must have had the confidence that BJP would win.

"He could have joined the party after the election. But the courage of conviction of the man that he is willing to forgo a five year term. However principled a man is, there is no parallel for this. This clearly shows the winds of change and the momentum for us in Bengal is to be seen to be believed," Goyal added.

Asked to comment on West Bengal CM's allegations of being manhandled in Nandigram, the Union minister claimed that the TMC supremo has lost the plot and is showing signs that her game is over.

Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she was attacked by ''four-five men'' who manhandled her during election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.

The incident happened around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a temple.

PTI ASG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson tells Iran's Rouhani to let British-Iranian aid worker return home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must be allowed to return home to be with her family. The prime minister raised the case of Nazanin Zaghari...

Qatar reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 168,361 in total

Doha Qatar, March 10 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 473 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 168,361, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 3...

Lavender cultivation on rise in JK's Bhaderwah

Lavender cultivation has marked a manifold increase over the past two years in Bhaderwah area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Lavender was cultivated on only a meagre quantum of 30 to 40 kanal of land, but after promotional campaign ...

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to condemn ED raid on Khaira

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the ED raid on rebel AAP member Sukhpal Singh Khaira, dubbing it as unconstitutional and unwarranted.The resolution was brought by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021