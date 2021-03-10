Left Menu

UK PM Johnson tells Iran's Rouhani to let British-Iranian aid worker return home

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must be allowed to return home to be with her family. "The prime minister raised the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other British-Iranian dual nationals detained in Iran and demanded their immediate release," a statement from Johnson's office said after a call with Rouhani on Wednesday.

"He (Johnson) said that while the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's ankle monitor was welcome, her continued confinement remains completely unacceptable and she must be allowed to return to her family in the UK."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

