Left Menu

TMC supporters protest across Bengal over 'attack' on Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:49 IST
TMC supporters protest across Bengal over 'attack' on Mamata

Trinamool Congress supporters took to the streets across West Bengal, protesting against the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

TMC supporters raised slogans against the BJP and protested at various places, including Sovabazar and Chetla in Kolkata, and Bally in Howrah.

Protests were also held at Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman, Jalpaiguri, North 24 Parganas, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur.

''We will continue the protests as our leader was mercilessly attacked in Nandigram. Until now, TMC supporters were being attacked, but today they dared to attack the chief minister,'' a TMC supporter at the Chetla protest site said.

In some areas, TMC workers also burnt tyres and blocked roads.

A large number of TMC supporters gathered at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata as Banerjee was rushed to the medical facility from Nandigram, following the attack.

The TMC supporters raised ''go-back'' slogans as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached the hospital to visit Banerjee.

Similar slogans were also raised when Dhankhar left the hospital after enquiring about the health of the chief minister.

The governor spent more than half-an-hour at the hospital.

Banerjee, who was campaigning in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district over the last two days for the upcoming assembly elections, was allegedly attacked in the evening.

Banerjee claimed that she was attacked by four-five men at Birulia, leading to a severe injury on her left leg, which has swollen.

The opposition parties, including the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress, claimed that it was a ''tactic to gain sympathy'' ahead of the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says 'deeply concerned' after Russian move

Twitter on Wednesday said it was deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation after Russia said it was slowing down the speed of the platform for an alleged failure to remove banned content.We are ...

ANALYSIS-Facing critics, Biden has no good choices to manage influx of migrant children

U.S. President Joe Bidens administration is racing to deal with an increasing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it has limited options and none are great, one U.S. official said. The influx, which comes as B...

Man shot at by motorcycle rider in south Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly opening fire at a 45-year-old contractual driver working for the BSES in South Delhis Defence Colony area on Wednesday morning, police said.The injured man, Bhimraj, is a resident of Chirag ...

Punjab Congress MLA demands special car flag for legislators

Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli on Wednesday demanded in the Assembly that Punjab legislators be allowed to put up a special flag in their vehicles on the lines of Haryana.Raising the matter on the concluding day of the Budget Session, Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021