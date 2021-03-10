Chacko's decision to resign from Congress not wise: Hibi Eden
Congress MP Hibi Eden on Wednesday said that party leader PC Chacko's decision to resign was not wise at a crucial juncture when the is facing an important election.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:49 IST
Congress MP Hibi Eden on Wednesday said that party leader PC Chacko's decision to resign was not wise at a crucial juncture when the is facing an important election. "He (PC Chacko) is a very senior Congress leader who has been given ample opportunities by the central leadership. Chacko was part of the highest decision-making body of Congress which is the working committee. I don't think it was a wise decision at this crucial juncture where Congress is going into an important election," Eden told ANI.
Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party and said that there "is groupism" practised by top leaders of Congress. "I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi. I had been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days. I come from Kerala where there's no Congress party as such. There are two parties - Congress (I) and Congress (A). It's a coordination committee of two parties functioning as KPCC," Chacko said. (ANI)
