Left Menu

Chacko's decision to resign from Congress not wise: Hibi Eden

Congress MP Hibi Eden on Wednesday said that party leader PC Chacko's decision to resign was not wise at a crucial juncture when the is facing an important election.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:49 IST
Chacko's decision to resign from Congress not wise: Hibi Eden
Congress MP Hibi Eden (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Hibi Eden on Wednesday said that party leader PC Chacko's decision to resign was not wise at a crucial juncture when the is facing an important election. "He (PC Chacko) is a very senior Congress leader who has been given ample opportunities by the central leadership. Chacko was part of the highest decision-making body of Congress which is the working committee. I don't think it was a wise decision at this crucial juncture where Congress is going into an important election," Eden told ANI.

Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party and said that there "is groupism" practised by top leaders of Congress. "I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi. I had been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days. I come from Kerala where there's no Congress party as such. There are two parties - Congress (I) and Congress (A). It's a coordination committee of two parties functioning as KPCC," Chacko said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says 'deeply concerned' after Russian move

Twitter on Wednesday said it was deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation after Russia said it was slowing down the speed of the platform for an alleged failure to remove banned content.We are ...

ANALYSIS-Facing critics, Biden has no good choices to manage influx of migrant children

U.S. President Joe Bidens administration is racing to deal with an increasing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it has limited options and none are great, one U.S. official said. The influx, which comes as B...

Man shot at by motorcycle rider in south Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly opening fire at a 45-year-old contractual driver working for the BSES in South Delhis Defence Colony area on Wednesday morning, police said.The injured man, Bhimraj, is a resident of Chirag ...

Punjab Congress MLA demands special car flag for legislators

Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli on Wednesday demanded in the Assembly that Punjab legislators be allowed to put up a special flag in their vehicles on the lines of Haryana.Raising the matter on the concluding day of the Budget Session, Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021