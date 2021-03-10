Left Menu

Modi calls for regular attendance of BJP MPs in Parliament

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:24 IST
Modi calls for regular attendance of BJP MPs in Parliament
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked BJP MPs to attend Parliament session regularly, sources said.

Addressing the BJP's parliamentary party meeting after almost a year, Modi sternly said it is inappropriate that party MPs are to be reminded again and again about attendance in House, a parliamentarian who was present in the meeting said.

Modi conveyed this message to the party MPs after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi mentioned about the need for higher attendance of BJP MPs in Parliament, they said.

However, Modi made it clear that his message was not meant for those who have been assigned responsibilities in the poll-bound states, sources said.

Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will begin on March 27.

BJP president J P Nadda also underlined the need for MPs to be regular in attending Parliament session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

