Left Menu

U.N. Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraint

The U.N. Security Council agreed on a statement on Wednesday that condemns violence against Myanmar protesters and urges military restraint, diplomats said, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:29 IST
U.N. Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraint

The U.N. Security Council agreed on a statement on Wednesday that condemns violence against Myanmar protesters and urges military restraint, diplomats said, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam. The British-drafted statement, which had to be agreed by consensus, now has to be formally adopted at a council meeting.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a Feb. 1 coup, detained her and officials of her National League for Democracy party and set up a ruling junta of generals. The military complained of fraud in a November election. The election commission said the vote was fair.

"The Security Council strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protestors, including against women, youth and children," according to the agreed statement, seen by Reuters. "The council calls for the military to exercise utmost restraint and emphasizes that it is following the situation closely." The council also expresses deep concern at restrictions on medical personnel, civil society, labor union members, journalists and media workers, and "calls for the immediate release of all those detained arbitrarily."

More than 60 people have been killed and some 1,800 people detained in a crackdown on daily protests against the coup around the southeast Asian nation, an advocacy group has said. Dozens of journalists are among those arrested. The council statement "expresses its continued support for the democratic transition in Myanmar, and stresses the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, fully respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and uphold the rule of law."

The negotiations over the text, which began after a closed briefing on Friday, signaled that the council could struggle to do much more on Myanmar. Russia and China, who are council veto powers along with the United States, France and Britain, have traditionally shielded Myanmar from any strong council action. An initial draft of Wednesday's statement, seen by Reuters, condemned the military coup and said the council was ready "to consider possible further measures," which is generally seen as code for sanctions. But diplomats said Russia, China, India and Vietnam all proposed amendments and that language was dropped.

An independent U.N. human rights investigator on Myanmar and New York-based Human Rights Watch have called on the Security Council to impose a global arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions on the junta. Security Council efforts on Myanmar were limited to two statements after a 2017 military crackdown sent hundreds of thousands Rohingya Muslims fleeing into Bangladesh and led to U.N. accusations of ethnic cleansing, which the army denied.

In a statement to the press days after the coup, the council expressed concern over the state of emergency imposed by the Myanmar military and called for the release of all those detained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says 'deeply concerned' after Russian move

Twitter on Wednesday said it was deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation after Russia said it was slowing down the speed of the platform for an alleged failure to remove banned content.We are ...

ANALYSIS-Facing critics, Biden has no good choices to manage influx of migrant children

U.S. President Joe Bidens administration is racing to deal with an increasing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it has limited options and none are great, one U.S. official said. The influx, which comes as B...

Man shot at by motorcycle rider in south Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly opening fire at a 45-year-old contractual driver working for the BSES in South Delhis Defence Colony area on Wednesday morning, police said.The injured man, Bhimraj, is a resident of Chirag ...

Punjab Congress MLA demands special car flag for legislators

Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli on Wednesday demanded in the Assembly that Punjab legislators be allowed to put up a special flag in their vehicles on the lines of Haryana.Raising the matter on the concluding day of the Budget Session, Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021