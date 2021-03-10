Left Menu

Mamata chanting Jai Siyaram during campaign a good thing: BJP MP Jual Oram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Jual Oram on Wednesday said the election campaign is having a good effect on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she is chanting 'Chandi Path' and 'Jai Siyaram' if nothing else.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:29 IST
Mamata chanting Jai Siyaram during campaign a good thing: BJP MP Jual Oram
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Jual Oram (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Jual Oram on Wednesday said the election campaign is having a good effect on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she is chanting 'Chandi Path' and 'Jai Siyaram' if nothing else. "It is a good thing that Mamta didi is changing. This is the effect of the election campaign. At one time, we saw in the media reporting that she would abuse those who chanted Jai Shri Ram. Nowadays, she has started reciting Jai Siyaram Jai Shri Krishna, and doing Chandi Path," Oram said.

"This shows that the impact of election campaigning in West Bengal is strong. If nothing else, at least Didi is improving. It's a good thing," the MP added. The former Union Minister further added that it is good for a democracy that even conceited politicians change for the better during election campaigns.

On being asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the BJP MPs to act as facilitators in COVID-19 vaccination drive, Oram said that he would engage volunteers at vaccination centres to help in the drive. "The PM has given us instructions. I used to do this earlier also, but now we will do with more energy whatever we can do. I will appoint my volunteers to help in the work," the leader added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says 'deeply concerned' after Russian move

Twitter on Wednesday said it was deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation after Russia said it was slowing down the speed of the platform for an alleged failure to remove banned content.We are ...

ANALYSIS-Facing critics, Biden has no good choices to manage influx of migrant children

U.S. President Joe Bidens administration is racing to deal with an increasing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it has limited options and none are great, one U.S. official said. The influx, which comes as B...

Man shot at by motorcycle rider in south Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly opening fire at a 45-year-old contractual driver working for the BSES in South Delhis Defence Colony area on Wednesday morning, police said.The injured man, Bhimraj, is a resident of Chirag ...

Punjab Congress MLA demands special car flag for legislators

Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli on Wednesday demanded in the Assembly that Punjab legislators be allowed to put up a special flag in their vehicles on the lines of Haryana.Raising the matter on the concluding day of the Budget Session, Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021