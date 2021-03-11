Khattar govt may have won trust vote, but has fallen in the eyes of people: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the state government may have won the no-confidence motion moved against it by the Opposition, but it has “fallen in the eyes of the people”.

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana survived the floor test on Wednesday, comfortably defeating the no-confidence motion moved against it by the main opposition Congress.

Advertisement

The motion was defeated following division of votes.

“The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and (five of seven) independent MLAs, who are allies of the government, had a chance to vote for the farmers and fulfil their responsibility of being people's representatives,” Hooda told reporters.

He said even though the Congress had limited strength in the House, “we stood with the farmers firmly in the House and performed our responsibility. We voted against the government which lathi-charged farmers, fired tear gas shells, used water cannons during the peak winter and implicated them in false cases”.

“The government may have survived the no-confidence motion, but it has fallen in the eyes of the people,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

On his demand of secret voting on the no-confidence motion being turned down by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Hooda said, “This clearly shows that the government feared that many of their MLAs would vote in support of the motion”.

“Congress legislators raised issues ranging from atrocities on farmers, rising unemployment, inflation, corruption and crime. Instead of giving factual and clear answers on all issues, the government continued with their political rhetoric in the House,” he claimed.

The Congress' motion of no confidence against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana assembly was defeated on Wednesday with 55 members of the ruling combine, including five Independents voting against the motion, while 32 members from the opposition camp backed it.

PTI SUN VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)